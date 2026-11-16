Apple Watch Series 12 42-mm GPS now $329 with trials
The Apple Watch Series 12 just hit a record low, now $329 instead of $399 for the 42-mm GPS model.
That's an 18% discount, plus you get up to four free months of Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and News+ if you're new to those services.
If you've been eyeing a high-end smartwatch, this deal makes it a lot more affordable.
Packed health tools and 24-hour battery
Packed with health tools like Heart Rate Zones, Pacer, and Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, the Series 12 helps you track workouts, manage stress with regular HRV checks, and even monitor your sleep quality.
The GPS-only model needs Wi-Fi or your phone nearby for connectivity features but lasts up to 24 hours on a charge and charges up fast when you need it.