Apple Watch Series 12 gets biggest discount, $379 on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 12 just got its biggest discount yet, now $379 on Amazon, down from $449.
If you've been eyeing a new smartwatch, this is the lowest price since it launched in September 2026.
Watch heart sensor powers Vitals app
This watch is built for active lifestyles, with a heart rate sensor that checks your stats every 5 minutes and every 5 seconds and powers the Vitals app to track sleep score and blood oxygen level.
Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence can help motivate you to stay active with running, hiking, strength training, and more.