Apple 'Welcome Home' event expected to reveal smart hub
Technology
Apple's holding a "Welcome Home" event in New York City on October 13, and all signs point to some fresh smart home gear.
Rumor has it we'll see a brand-new smart home hub with a 6-inch display, plus updated versions of the HomePod mini and Apple TV.
This marks John Ternus's second major launch, and a clear signal that Apple's getting serious about your living room.
Apple emphasizes privacy and AI
The new hub is expected to use its camera and microphones to identify family members by their face or voice and offer personalized information for everyone at home, with Siri handling the smarts.
Apple's also putting privacy and AI front and center as it tries to stand out from Amazon and Google.
The launch will happen in New York City.