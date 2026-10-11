Apple 'Welcome Home' may spotlight home hub with 6-inch touchscreen
Technology
Apple's next big event, "Welcome Home," is set to be just around the corner.
Expect a fresh lineup of smart home gadgets, with the spotlight on a rumored Apple Home Hub, think a 6-inch touchscreen and iMac G4-inspired design.
The new hub is said to feature voice and facial recognition for more personalized controls.
HomePod mini Apple TV refreshes expected
Alongside the hub, Apple is expected to refresh the HomePod mini and Apple TV, promising better Siri integration thanks to faster chips.
Teaming up with LG, they're also dropping NFC-enabled accessories to level up your smart home setup.
Plus, keep an eye out for a touchscreen MacBook Pro and a revamped iPad mini later this month.
Apple's clearly not slowing down on innovation.