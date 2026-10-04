Apple's 1st foldable iPhone duo arrives in India October 16
Technology
Apple's first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, is set to launch in India in mid-October 2026.
Available from October 16, it sports a compact 5.4-inch cover screen that unfolds into a roomy 7.6-inch OLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate for that buttery scrolling and gaming feel.
iPhone Duo priced at ₹299,900
The iPhone Duo is priced at ₹299,900 and comes in Starry Night or White Sky finishes.
Under the hood: Apple's A20 Pro chip, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage keep things speedy.
You get global eSIM support and dual batteries for longer use on busy days.
The camera setup is stacked too: a sharp 48MP main sensor, a dedicated telephoto lens, an ultra-wide shooter for group pics, plus a Center Stage selfie cam.