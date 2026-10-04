Apple's 1st foldable iPhone duo arrives in India October 16

The iPhone Duo is priced at ₹299,900 and comes in Starry Night or White Sky finishes.

Under the hood: Apple's A20 Pro chip, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage keep things speedy.

You get global eSIM support and dual batteries for longer use on busy days.

The camera setup is stacked too: a sharp 48MP main sensor, a dedicated telephoto lens, an ultra-wide shooter for group pics, plus a Center Stage selfie cam.