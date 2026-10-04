Apple's 2026 Ultra lineup reportedly includes foldable iPhone around $2,000
Apple is shaking things up with its reported Ultra lineup/category, set to launch in 2026.
The big highlight? Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone, expected to land around $2,000.
It'll feature a compact 5.5-inch outer screen and a roomy 7.8-inch inner display with in-display touch-screen sensors for a smoother experience.
Apple AirPods cameras and Mac upgrades
The Ultra lineup doesn't stop there: next-generation AirPods are on the way, packing computer-vision cameras to make Siri smarter (but they'll cost more than AirPods Pro).
There's also a higher-end MacBook Pro that could be outfitted with a touch-enabled OLED display coming, plus an upgraded Mac Studio desktop for those who want even more power.
This whole move signals Apple's push into premium tech and a plan to keep rolling out fresh updates all year instead of saving everything for one big event.