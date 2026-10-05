Apple's 2026 'Ultra' series set to include a foldable iPhone
Technology
Apple is shaking things up with a new "Ultra" series set for 2026, targeting users who want the latest and greatest.
The big highlight? A foldable iPhone that opens up into a larger screen, featuring both outer and inner displays, though it will likely come with a $2,000 price tag.
There is also talk of next-generation AirPods with computer-vision cameras and maybe even a touchscreen MacBook with OLED tech.
Apple signals Mac Studio, device refreshes
Apple is not stopping there. They are working on upgraded Mac Studio desktops and hinting at refreshed designs for iPads and iMacs.
It looks like Apple wants to keep things fresh all year by launching new devices more often, so there is plenty to look forward to if you like staying ahead of the curve.