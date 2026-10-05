Apple's 2026 'Ultra' series set to include a foldable iPhone

Apple is shaking things up with a new "Ultra" series set for 2026, targeting users who want the latest and greatest.

The big highlight? A foldable iPhone that opens up into a larger screen, featuring both outer and inner displays, though it will likely come with a $2,000 price tag.

There is also talk of next-generation AirPods with computer-vision cameras and maybe even a touchscreen MacBook with OLED tech.