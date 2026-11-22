Apple's affordable MacBook Neo gets A19 Pro upgrade next spring
Apple's affordable MacBook Neo is set for a major update next spring.
The new version will feature the faster A19 Pro chip, 12GB of memory, and some fresh color options, clearly aimed at keeping things stylish and current.
This move helps Apple compete with Chromebooks and Windows laptops, according to Mark Gurman.
MacBook Neo joins yearly cycle
The Neo now joins the yearly update cycle like the Air and Pro models, with this upgrade (codenamed J701) being its first to get the A19 Pro chip.
While current owners might not feel rushed to upgrade, these changes are all about keeping the MacBook Neo appealing through 2027 and making sure it stays in the mix for anyone looking for an affordable Mac.