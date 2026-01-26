Apple's AI wearable pin could drop in 2026
Technology
Apple is reportedly working on an AI-powered wearable—think a smart pin you clip onto your clothes, packed with three mics and two cameras.
It's a fresh take on the Humane AI PIN (which didn't really catch on before HP bought it), though the report notes only similarities and does not say Apple will apply its signature design or explicitly leverage its technical resources.
Sleek design and smarter Siri coming
The pin is expected to feature an aluminum and glass build, plus a bigger battery for more power.
This move is part of Apple's push to level up its AI game against rivals like OpenAI.
On top of that, Siri is getting a major upgrade powered by custom Gemini AI—so get ready for smarter web searches, image generation, and document analysis across your devices.