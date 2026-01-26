Apple's AI wearable pin could drop in 2026 Technology Jan 26, 2026

Apple is reportedly working on an AI-powered wearable—think a smart pin you clip onto your clothes, packed with three mics and two cameras.

It's a fresh take on the Humane AI PIN (which didn't really catch on before HP bought it), though the report notes only similarities and does not say Apple will apply its signature design or explicitly leverage its technical resources.