Apple's festive sale returns in India: up to ₹15,000 cashback

Apple's Festive Sale is back in India from October 11 to November 11, 2026, with some pretty tempting deals.

You can score up to ₹15,000 cashback on selected products, with the iPhone 18 Pro getting ₹7,000 instant cashback and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models getting ₹15,000.

Plus, Apple is dropping Special Edition AirPods 5 featuring rangoli-inspired engravings for a festive touch.