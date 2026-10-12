Apple's festive sale returns in India: up to ₹15,000 cashback
Apple's Festive Sale is back in India from October 11 to November 11, 2026, with some pretty tempting deals.
You can score up to ₹15,000 cashback on selected products, with the iPhone 18 Pro getting ₹7,000 instant cashback and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models getting ₹15,000.
Plus, Apple is dropping Special Edition AirPods 5 featuring rangoli-inspired engravings for a festive touch.
Apple trade in and EMI deals
iPhone 18 Pro buyers get ₹7,000 cashback, while iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e come with ₹1,000 instant cashback.
MacBook fans can grab between ₹7,000 and ₹15,000 cashback, especially on the latest Pro models.
The sale also covers iPads and Apple Watches with similar offers.
Want to upgrade? Trade in your old device for up to ₹81,500 in exchange value toward buying a new iPhone.
Up to 12 months of No Cost EMI is available through most leading banks, and instant cashback is available on eligible products when paying with American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards.