Apple's foldable iPhone design leaked ahead of 2026 launch
YouTuber Jon Prosser has revealed Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone, expected to arrive in 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.
The leak shows a book-style device with an almost crease-free display—despite Prosser facing a lawsuit earlier this year for leaking other Apple products.
Key features at a glance
The foldable iPhone will have a 5.5-inch cover screen and a roomy 7.8-inch inner display, both sporting hole-punch cameras.
It packs dual rear cameras on an oblong bump (think iPhone Air vibes), runs on Apple's new A20 Pro chip with a second-gen C2 modem, and uses a high-density battery.
Folded, it measures 9mm thick; unfolded, each half is just 4.5mm.
Price and what sets it apart
Expect to shell out $2,000-$2,500 for this foldable—making it Apple's priciest phone yet.
The company is betting on its new pressure-dispersing metal plate, liquid metal hinge, and ultra-thin flexible glass for that smooth (almost invisible) crease.
You'll get color choices of black or white when it launches.
Will it be worth it?
Apple's recent iPhone Air didn't wow buyers—mainly due to fewer cameras and weaker battery life compared to regular iPhones—so all eyes are on whether this first foldable finally nails the experience for fans who want something fresh but familiar.