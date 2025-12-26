Next Article
OpenAI, Anthropic boost holiday AI usage limits
Technology
OpenAI and Anthropic are giving users a little holiday gift: higher usage limits for their popular AI tools, Codex and Claude.
If you're using OpenAI's Codex (which can be used within ChatGPT and in editors like VS Code), your limit is doubled until January 1, 2026.
Anthropic's Pro and Max subscribers get extra access to Claude from December 25 to 31—just in time for the busy end-of-year rush.
Who gets the upgrade?
The boosted limits are available to both new and current Pro/Max individual users on Claude, but not for Team or Enterprise plans.
After the promo ends, everything goes back to normal.
It's all about helping heavy users make the most of these AIs during peak season—so you can code, create, or chat without hitting those usual walls.