New drug NU-9 stops early Alzheimer's in mice—shows real promise

NU-9 tackles a newly identified type of toxic protein (ACU193+ AbOs) that appears before Alzheimer's kicks in. After just 60 days of treatment, mice had way fewer of these proteins and much less brain inflammation. Earlier research also showed NU-9 helps cells clear out harmful buildup.

Why should you care?

Richard Silverman, who created NU-9, says it could be like taking cholesterol meds to prevent heart disease—treating people before any signs show up.

While it's approved for clinical trials for ALS and boosts cell health across several brain diseases, the next step is seeing if it works for humans with Alzheimer's too.