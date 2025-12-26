Chrome's Gemini AI is going paid in 2025

Google's Gemini AI features for Chrome—think booking appointments, ordering groceries, and organizing your tabs—are likely to require a paid subscription at launch. These tools will roll out first for US desktop users on Mac and Windows (in English). You'll be able to pause or stop the AI anytime.

What can Gemini actually do? Gemini can summarize web pages, find sites you visited earlier, answer complex questions right from the address bar, and work with Maps, YouTube, and Calendar.

Google says they're big on safety: plans are reviewed without your private info, risky sites are blocked up front, and you'll always need to approve things like purchases or sign-ins.

How do you get it? To use these advanced AI features and the best Gemini models in Chrome, you'll need a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription—basically covering all the heavy-lifting done in the cloud.