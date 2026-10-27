Apple's foldable iPhone Duo gains Pencil support and edge light

Siri has gotten smarter, now suggesting actions in Messages and understanding more languages like French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Photos support Google's SynthID AI watermark in Photos and Image Playground.

Plus, you get user profiles in the Apple TV app, a list of "New Episodes" and a "Continue Playing" section beneath it in Podcasts, and FaceTime group calls can show both your selfie and back camera at once for a fuller view of everyone chatting.