Apple's grand launch: Over 15 new devices in 2025

TL;DR

iPhone, Mac, and iPad updates

The iPhone 17 series will introduce an all-new iPhone Air (replacing the Plus) and a rebranded Pro Max called the iPhone Ultra, both set for upgraded displays and cameras.

Macs and iPads are moving up to M5 chips for faster performance.

On top of that, expect an Apple Watch Ultra 3 with possible health upgrades and AirPods Pro 3 promising even better noise cancellation—with the AirPods Pro 3 likely arriving by early 2026.