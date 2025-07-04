Next Article
Technology • Jul 04, 2025
Apple's grand launch: Over 15 new devices in 2025
Apple is planning a major rollout with over 15 new devices expected by the end of 2025.
The lineup covers everything from the next-gen iPhone 17 series and Macs with speedy new M5 chips to fresh updates for wearables like the Apple Watch and AirPods—making this one of Apple's most varied launches yet.
TL;DR
iPhone, Mac, and iPad updates
The iPhone 17 series will introduce an all-new iPhone Air (replacing the Plus) and a rebranded Pro Max called the iPhone Ultra, both set for upgraded displays and cameras.
Macs and iPads are moving up to M5 chips for faster performance.
On top of that, expect an Apple Watch Ultra 3 with possible health upgrades and AirPods Pro 3 promising even better noise cancellation—with the AirPods Pro 3 likely arriving by early 2026.