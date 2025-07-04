Hay fever breakthrough: 'Molecular shield' blocks allergens

TL;DR

How the nasal application works

The nasal application acts like a shield by blocking pollen from setting off allergic reactions in the body.

In mouse studies, it quickly reduced signs of inflammation and asthma symptoms, working much faster than typical allergy shots or pills.

Human trials are expected to start in a couple of years

Researchers hope to make this nasal application work for other common pollens like ragweed and grass.

Human trials are expected to start in a couple of years, so if all goes well, this needle-free allergy fix could hit shelves within five to seven years—making allergy season way less annoying.