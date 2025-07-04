Next Article
Technology • Jul 04, 2025
Musk advocates for ISS retirement, Mars focus
Elon Musk thinks it's time to wrap up the International Space Station (ISS) and set our sights on Mars.
After a new US tax bill put $1.25 billion toward the ISS and $325 million for its deorbit by 2030, Musk tweeted, "It's time to retire the Space Station and focus on Mars."
He believes the ISS has done its job, and now it's about aiming higher—literally.
TL;DR
NASA has started preparing for ISS's deorbit
Musk's call has sparked debate—some agree that focusing on Mars is the bold move we need, while others say we shouldn't rush away from all the science and global teamwork happening on the ISS.
NASA seems ready for change too; they've given SpaceX $843 million to develop a vehicle that will help safely deorbit the ISS in coming years.
The space game is definitely shifting gears!