Indian astronaut Shukla completes 100+ Earth orbits

TL;DR

Research on cancer cells, muscle recovery, and more

Shukla is leading cool ISRO experiments on microalgae and tardigrades to see how life adapts in space.

The Ax-4 crew, including veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, have been busy with studies on cancer cells, muscle recovery, hearing protection, and even growing microgreens for future missions.

After a packed research schedule, the team got a well-deserved day off (but kept up some science work—because space never sleeps).

How to spot the ISS from your backyard

You can actually see the ISS with your own eyes—it looks like a bright dot zipping across the sky at dawn or dusk.

NASA's Spot the Station tool tells you exactly when to look up wherever you are.

It's a pretty awesome way to catch real-life science in action!