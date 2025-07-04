Indian astronaut Shukla completes 100+ Earth orbits
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just made history by circling Earth over 100 times aboard the International Space Station as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4).
Launched on June 22, this mission covered a whopping 4.67 million kilometers—about 12 trips to the Moon and back—and brought together scientists from 31 countries.
Research on cancer cells, muscle recovery, and more
Shukla is leading cool ISRO experiments on microalgae and tardigrades to see how life adapts in space.
The Ax-4 crew, including veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, have been busy with studies on cancer cells, muscle recovery, hearing protection, and even growing microgreens for future missions.
After a packed research schedule, the team got a well-deserved day off (but kept up some science work—because space never sleeps).
How to spot the ISS from your backyard
You can actually see the ISS with your own eyes—it looks like a bright dot zipping across the sky at dawn or dusk.
NASA's Spot the Station tool tells you exactly when to look up wherever you are.
It's a pretty awesome way to catch real-life science in action!