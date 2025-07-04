Tata Asset Management unveils WhatsApp bot for mutual fund services

TL;DR

No more hunting through websites

Powered by natural language processing (NLP), Mr. Simple understands your everyday questions and gives personalized answers instantly.

No need to download extra apps or hunt through websites—everything happens right inside WhatsApp for maximum convenience.

What's the competition like?

Mr. Simple isn't alone—SBI Mutual Fund recently launched 'SmartAssist,' another AI chatbot on WhatsApp that helps with SIPs and portfolio tracking too.

With these tools offering round-the-clock support on a platform everyone already uses, it's clear the future of investing is getting a lot more user-friendly—and a bit more fun.