Tata Asset Management unveils WhatsApp bot for mutual fund services
Tata Asset Management just rolled out 'Mr. Simple,' an AI-powered WhatsApp bot that makes managing your mutual funds as easy as sending a text.
You can start SIPs, invest lump sums, redeem units, check NAVs, update your bank details, or grab account statements—all by messaging +91 70457 48282.
This comes right after Tata AMC's new app launch and aims to make things smoother for over 60 lakh investors in India.
No more hunting through websites
Powered by natural language processing (NLP), Mr. Simple understands your everyday questions and gives personalized answers instantly.
No need to download extra apps or hunt through websites—everything happens right inside WhatsApp for maximum convenience.
What's the competition like?
Mr. Simple isn't alone—SBI Mutual Fund recently launched 'SmartAssist,' another AI chatbot on WhatsApp that helps with SIPs and portfolio tracking too.
With these tools offering round-the-clock support on a platform everyone already uses, it's clear the future of investing is getting a lot more user-friendly—and a bit more fun.