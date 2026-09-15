Apple's iOS 18 prompts CCPA probe in India over warranty

Right now, Apple only covers hardware issues under warranty, not software glitches.

When questioned by the CCPA in August, Apple said its policy matches what other big brands like Sony and Samsung offer.

They also insisted that iOS 18 was thoroughly tested and did not cause widespread problems in India.

Still, many users are frustrated by pricey repairs, like shelling out ₹27,900 just to fix a damaged iPhone 15 screen, and are waiting to see if this probe brings any changes.