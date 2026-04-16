Apple's iOS 27 adds AI to Health Contacts and Wallet
Technology
Apple's iOS 27 update is about to make your iPhone a lot smarter.
With new AI features, you'll be able to scan food labels and get instant health info in the Health app, plus quickly save phone numbers and addresses straight into Contacts.
The Wallet app is also set for some handy upgrades thanks to these AI improvements.
Apple reveals Siri chatbot at WWDC
Get ready for a chatbot version of Siri that lets you chat more naturally, think ChatGPT vibes, but built into your device.
Safari will also get smarter by automatically naming Tab Groups based on what you're browsing, making things easier to organize.
Apple will reveal all the details at WWDC 2026 on June 8, and the update should roll out in September.