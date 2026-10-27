Apple's iOS 27.2 adds Siri memory and FaceTime upgrades
Apple just rolled out iOS 27.2, and it's a pretty solid upgrade if you're into smoother, smarter features.
Now Siri remembers your previous chats, so no more repeating yourself every time you ask something new.
Plus, Siri can pull info from voicemails, Safari history, and people you invited to a calendar event with more control over what apps it can access.
FaceTime adds dual cameras and accessibility
FaceTime now lets you use both front and back cameras at once for video calls, perfect for showing your face and what's in front of you at the same time.
Accessibility got a boost too: third-party sign language interpreters or live captioners can join video calls, making things easier for anyone who's deaf or hard of hearing.
And if you've got Apple's new iPhone Duo, there's support for the USB-C Apple Pencil and the new Edge Light video illuminates your face on the Duo when you're on a video call without much light.
You'll also find upgrades like streaming up to four sports games at once with Multiview Expansion, and better tools in Podcasts and Shared Albums.