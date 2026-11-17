Apple's iOS 27.3 beta adds face unlock for iPhone duo
Apple just dropped a new face unlock feature for the iPhone Duo with its latest iOS 27.3 beta, out today.
Since the foldable Duo is too slim for regular Face ID sensors, this update lets you unlock your phone with the front camera instead.
For things like Apple Pay or if your phone's been idle for a while, you'll still need Touch ID or authenticate with Touch ID again after 45 minutes of inactivity.
iPhone Duo gains lock-by-closing, app optimizations
Now you can lock your Duo just by closing it: no more custom shortcuts needed.
More than 200,000 apps are now optimized for the foldable screen, which is a big step up.
Siri's gotten smarter at answering questions about web content, and you can check out video podcasts in the Apple TV app.
Plus, Apple News puzzles are rolling out to News+ subscribers in Australia, the UK and French-Canadian subscribers.