Apple's iPhone 17 to remain standard flagship through spring 2027
Technology
The iPhone 17 is set to be Apple's standard flagship for a record-breaking 18 months, longer than any standard flagship before it.
This means you'll see the iPhone 17 leading Apple's lineup until spring 2027, beating the old record held by the iPhone 4.
Apple cites shortages and foldable challenges
The delay is mostly due to global memory shortages, challenges with Apple's first foldable iPhone, and a new focus on its standard models.
Even so, Apple still plans to launch its Pro models on schedule this fall, so there's something for fans to look forward to.