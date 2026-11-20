Apple's iPhone 18 and Air 2 could launch March 2027
Apple could launch the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 in March 2027, moving away from its usual September drop.
There's also talk of a more affordable model, the iPhone 18e.
This shift could mean we'll see new iPhones at different times of year, not just in the fall.
Samsung, LG to supply Apple OLEDs
Samsung Display and LG Display are gearing up to start mass-producing OLED panels for these new phones by early next year.
Samsung will reportedly handle the OLED panels for the Air 2, while both companies will supply panels for the standard iPhone 18.
By spreading out its big launches, Apple hopes to avoid those crazy September rushes and give fans more chances to grab a new device when it works for them.