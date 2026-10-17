Apple's iPhone duo preorders push shipping estimates to January 2027

All versions of the Duo (from 256GB up to 2TB) are facing preorder delays.

This launch feels bigger than this year's iPhone 18 Pro release, and it's a big moment for Apple's new CEO, John Ternus.

Analysts think if more users switch from Pro models to the Duo, it could boost the iPhone's average selling price.

Fun fact: Apple shares nudged up by 0.43%, closing at $343.46.