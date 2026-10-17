Apple's iPhone duo preorders push shipping estimates to January 2027
Technology
Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, just went up for preorder, and demand is off the charts.
Preorders went live Friday and shipping times instantly slipped to January 2027.
Even with these delays, Apple is still taking online orders, showing just how hyped people are for this new model.
Apple's duo models face preorder delays
All versions of the Duo (from 256GB up to 2TB) are facing preorder delays.
This launch feels bigger than this year's iPhone 18 Pro release, and it's a big moment for Apple's new CEO, John Ternus.
Analysts think if more users switch from Pro models to the Duo, it could boost the iPhone's average selling price.
Fun fact: Apple shares nudged up by 0.43%, closing at $343.46.