Apple's MacBook Neo discounted $50 ahead of Black Friday
The MacBook Neo is getting a $50 discount ahead of Black Friday.
Now, you can grab the 256GB model for $649 or the 512GB version with Touch ID for $749.
This is the biggest discount since Apple bumped up prices back in July in response to the ongoing RAM crisis.
A18 Pro chip with 8GB memory
Powered by the A18 Pro chip (the same one from iPhone 16 Pro), both versions come with 8GB of memory.
While storage speeds aren't blazing fast, it's great for everyday stuff like streaming or schoolwork.
The 13-inch screen is bright and colorful, and its speakers sound better than many cheap and even midrange Windows laptops.