Apple's macOS 27 Golden Gate ends native DVD playback support
Technology
Apple's new macOS 27, called Golden Gate, is saying goodbye to native DVD playback.
The update removes the old DVD Player app and its outdated framework, making room for streaming and cloud storage as Apple moves away from physical disks.
Third party apps required for DVDs
This shift highlights Apple's focus on digital media, so if you still use DVDs, you'll need third-party software for playback.
External DVD drives will continue to function, but macOS will no longer provide built-in playback tools.
Experts recommend digitizing your collections for easier access since the built-in support is gone.
The old DVD playback tech was lagging behind anyway, so this update is all about keeping things modern and user-friendly.