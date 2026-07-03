Apple's macOS 27 Golden Gate ends native DVD playback support

Third party apps required for DVDs

This shift highlights Apple's focus on digital media, so if you still use DVDs, you'll need third-party software for playback.

External DVD drives will continue to function, but macOS will no longer provide built-in playback tools.

Experts recommend digitizing your collections for easier access since the built-in support is gone.

The old DVD playback tech was lagging behind anyway, so this update is all about keeping things modern and user-friendly.