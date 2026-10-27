Apple's macOS 27.2 Golden Gate adds Siri language support
Technology
Apple's latest update for Mac is here: macOS 27.2 Golden Gate brings some handy upgrades, like changes to brightness and volume sliders, plus a smarter Siri that now understands French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.
Siri suggests actions in Messages
Siri can now keep up with your past chats and suggest actions in Messages for apps like Calendar and Reminders.
The update also packs in bug fixes and security boosts to make your Mac run better.
Want it? Just head to System Settings > General > Software Update on your Mac to get started.