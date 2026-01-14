Next Article
Apple's new Baltra AI chip is officially in mass production
Technology
Apple's Baltra AI server chip, engineered in Israel and co-developed with Broadcom, is expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2026.
It's designed for fast, efficient AI tasks—think powering Apple Intelligence and handling lots of requests without breaking a sweat.
What makes Baltra special?
Baltra is all about speed and energy efficiency for AI inference (no model training needed).
While Apple works on its own hardware, it still pays Google $1 billion a year for access to the massive Gemini model to keep its cloud-based AI running smoothly.
Who's building it—and why does it matter?
Foxconn, which already dominates the AI server market, is making these new servers for Apple.
This move helps Apple rely less on NVIDIA chips and gives them more control over their own AI future.