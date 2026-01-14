ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission fails; 16 satellites lost Technology Jan 14, 2026

ISRO's latest rocket launch, PSLV-C62, didn't go as planned on January 12, 2026.

The mission was carrying India's EOS-N1 satellite and 15 others from countries like the UK, Spain, and Brazil—but a glitch in the third stage meant none made it to their intended orbit.

However, the Spanish KID capsule survived reentry and transmitted data for a brief period.

This is ISRO's second similar setback in less than a year.