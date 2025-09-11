Apple's new MagSafe charger lets you charge faster

You can grab the new MagSafe Charger from Apple

You can grab the new MagSafe Charger from Apple's store with either a 1m cable ($39) or a longer 2m version ($49).

Plus, if you've got an iPhone 16 running iOS 26, you'll get those faster speeds too when using Qi2.2 chargers.

Just a heads-up: if you're using the iPhone Air model, wireless charging still tops out at 20W due to hardware limits.