Apple's new MagSafe charger lets you charge faster
Apple just dropped an updated MagSafe Charger that now supports the Qi2.2 standard, letting devices like the iPhone 17 and Google Pixel 10 charge up faster than before.
Until now, only last year's iPhone 16 could use full-speed charging—other phones were stuck at a slower max of 15W.
You can grab the new MagSafe Charger from Apple's store with either a 1m cable ($39) or a longer 2m version ($49).
Plus, if you've got an iPhone 16 running iOS 26, you'll get those faster speeds too when using Qi2.2 chargers.
Just a heads-up: if you're using the iPhone Air model, wireless charging still tops out at 20W due to hardware limits.