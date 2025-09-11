Safer magnesium batteries could replace lithium ones soon

Magnesium makes these batteries much less likely to catch fire

Magnesium makes these batteries much less likely to catch fire or explode—a big improvement over lithium-ion tech.

The design uses a piezoelectric cathode and piezoelectric polymer electrolyte for better performance, plus pure magnesium as the anode for extra safety.

Fast-tracked through India's patent process (Patent No: 569664), the college aims to contribute to advancements in energy storage technology.