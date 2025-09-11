Next Article
Safer magnesium batteries could replace lithium ones soon
A team from St. Berchmans College, Kerala, just scored an Indian patent for their Rechargeable Magnesium Ion Coin Cell.
Developed by researchers Manuja M and Jijo Jose, this battery is both safer and cheaper than the usual lithium ones—making it a great fit for things like sensors and low-power gadgets.
Magnesium makes these batteries much less likely to catch fire or explode—a big improvement over lithium-ion tech.
The design uses a piezoelectric cathode and piezoelectric polymer electrolyte for better performance, plus pure magnesium as the anode for extra safety.
Fast-tracked through India's patent process (Patent No: 569664), the college aims to contribute to advancements in energy storage technology.