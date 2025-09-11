Andhra Pradesh to set up India's 1st quantum reference facility

Investment and support for quantum tech

Amber Enterprises is pumping in ₹200 crore to build a facility for quantum cryogenic components—key for running super-fast quantum computers.

Tech giants like IBM, TCS, and the National Quantum Mission are also backing AQV.

Leaders like J.B.V. Reddy and L. Venkat Subramaniam participated in the initiative, reflecting organizational support, with hopes that this move will boost research opportunities and put Andhra Pradesh on the global tech map.