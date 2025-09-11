Andhra Pradesh to set up India's 1st quantum reference facility
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to launch the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV), with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announcing India's first-ever quantum reference facility—set up with ₹40 crore.
This center will focus on testing, benchmarking, and characterizing cutting-edge quantum components, putting the state at the forefront of India's quantum technology scene.
Investment and support for quantum tech
Amber Enterprises is pumping in ₹200 crore to build a facility for quantum cryogenic components—key for running super-fast quantum computers.
Tech giants like IBM, TCS, and the National Quantum Mission are also backing AQV.
Leaders like J.B.V. Reddy and L. Venkat Subramaniam participated in the initiative, reflecting organizational support, with hopes that this move will boost research opportunities and put Andhra Pradesh on the global tech map.