'Nano Banana' 3D figurines take the internet by storm
Google's Gemini AI recently introduced a fun new feature called "Nano Banana," and it's blowing up on social media.
With a quick photo upload and a text prompt, anyone can create super-realistic 3D figurines of themselves, friends, or even pets—no cost, just the Gemini app.
The easy process has caught on with everyone from notable figures like Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to everyday users.
Figurines are real collectibles
People love how these digital miniatures look like real collectibles, complete with acrylic-style bases and packaging mockups.
The trend is huge worldwide and especially popular in India—Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma even shared his own figurine online.
Google says image creation is free for all Gemini users, making it easy for anyone to join in and get creative.