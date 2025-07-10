Apple's new patent hints at revolutionary stylus design

Patent hints at a trackball design

The patent talks about optical sensors (think: tech from computer mice) that can pick up strokes even if you're drawing up to 10cm above a surface.

There's also mention of a trackball design and features like force detection and machine vision, which could let you create 3D objects or use air gestures.

If Apple pulls this off, artists and creators might get some seriously cool new ways to interact with their devices—maybe even using the Pencil with things like iPads or Vision Pro headsets.