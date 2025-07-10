Next Article
Google introduces AI-Driven ads in India
Google is rolling out AI-generated ads in India later this year, starting with Search summaries.
This move coincides with the end of the 'Google tax' on online ads, potentially easing Google's expansion of ad tech across Search, YouTube, and connected TV.
'Generated for you' feature to create images, videos
Get ready for Shoppable CTV and interactive YouTube Masthead links designed to make shopping smoother.
Plus, the 'Generated for You' feature will use AI to create images and videos from merchants' catalogs right on Google platforms.
Dan Taylor from Google says these tools aim to boost marketing while still valuing creative agencies that keep ads culturally relevant.