Premier League and Adobe unite for AI-Enhanced fan experience
The Premier League is partnering with Adobe to bring AI-powered features and more personalized digital experiences to its 1.8 billion fans worldwide.
Announced at the Adobe Summit London, this multi-year deal marks a big step in making following the EPL even more interactive and fun.
How will the experience change?
Starting in the 2025/26 season, you'll be able to use Adobe's AI tools—like Express and Firefly—right inside the new Fantasy Premier League app and website.
That means you can design your own team badges, kits, and social media content using cool features like Generate Video and Clip Maker.
Plus, expect real-time alerts and location-based updates tailored just for you.
Focus on fan engagement
This partnership is all about giving fans fresh ways to connect with their favorite clubs and players.
By using Adobe's creative AI tech, the EPL hopes to make every fan feel closer to the action—whether you're playing Fantasy or just cheering from home.