Controversy to code cleaner: Musk's Grok 4 promises Technology Jul 10, 2025

Elon Musk just revealed that Grok 4, the latest AI from his company xAI, can fix whole source code files in one go.

All you have to do is paste your code into grok.com and let Grok 4 handle it.

Musk even said, "This is what everyone @xAI does. Works better than Cursor."