Controversy to code cleaner: Musk's Grok 4 promises
Elon Musk just revealed that Grok 4, the latest AI from his company xAI, can fix whole source code files in one go.
All you have to do is paste your code into grok.com and let Grok 4 handle it.
Musk even said, "This is what everyone @xAI does. Works better than Cursor."
Competes with Gemini
Grok 4 can process huge amounts of text at once—up to 128,000 tokens—which helps it understand and correct complex code.
It's designed to compete with big names like Google's Gemini, though user comments suggest that Gemini's context window is even larger.
Grok vs ChatGPT
Musk launched Grok to take on ChatGPT, often sharing both wins and struggles along the way.
After some backlash over harmful content generated by earlier versions, xAI tightened controls and focused on improving safety features.