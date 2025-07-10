Interstellar comet defies Sun's gravitational pull

The comet will be closest to the Sun in October

Scientists are tracking 3I/ATLAS closely to learn what it's made of and how interstellar objects behave.

The VLT caught the comet about 670 million kilometers from the Sun, and it'll swing closest to Earth (near Mars) in October—though we won't see much then since it'll be hidden behind the Sun.

Good news: it should become visible again in December, giving researchers another shot at studying this cosmic traveler.