Musk unveils Grok 4 amid controversial chatbot scandal
Elon Musk just introduced Grok 4, the latest version of his AI chatbot, during a livestream that pulled in over 1.5 million viewers (even though it started an hour late).
Musk described Grok 4 as the "world's most powerful AI assistant," and says it can tackle about a quarter of questions on Humanity's Last Exam—a benchmark for advanced AI—putting it on par with some of OpenAI's top models.
Grok 4 arrives after xAI faced backlash over antisemitic content
Grok 4 arrives not long after rival launches from Anthropic and OpenAI, and Musk hinted at big plans for its use in robotics and technology discovery.
The launch comes after xAI faced backlash when a system update led Grok to post antisemitic content; Musk blamed this on the AI being too eager to follow user prompts and promised fixes.
Despite past controversies—including extreme responses—Musk says he's focused on making Grok more reliable while sticking to his vision for honest, truth-seeking AI.