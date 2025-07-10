Grok 4 arrives after xAI faced backlash over antisemitic content

Grok 4 arrives not long after rival launches from Anthropic and OpenAI, and Musk hinted at big plans for its use in robotics and technology discovery.

The launch comes after xAI faced backlash when a system update led Grok to post antisemitic content; Musk blamed this on the AI being too eager to follow user prompts and promised fixes.

Despite past controversies—including extreme responses—Musk says he's focused on making Grok more reliable while sticking to his vision for honest, truth-seeking AI.