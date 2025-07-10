'Milestone' technique preserves hair during chemotherapy

How the method works

Led by Dr. Nik Georgopoulos, the team showed that keeping the scalp cool helps prevent hair loss by protecting follicles from cell damage.

Adding antioxidants like resveratrol boosts this effect even more.

The researchers are now working with Paxman Scalp Cooling to fine-tune the formula, and they are finalizing the antioxidants to be used in trials to make chemo a little easier on patients.