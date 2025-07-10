Next Article
'Milestone' technique preserves hair during chemotherapy
Good news for anyone going through chemotherapy: researchers at Sheffield Hallam University have found a way to help patients hang on to their hair.
Their method combines cooling the scalp to 18°C with an antioxidant-rich lotion—think ingredients found in red grapes—to protect hair follicles from chemo's harsh effects.
How the method works
Led by Dr. Nik Georgopoulos, the team showed that keeping the scalp cool helps prevent hair loss by protecting follicles from cell damage.
Adding antioxidants like resveratrol boosts this effect even more.
The researchers are now working with Paxman Scalp Cooling to fine-tune the formula, and they are finalizing the antioxidants to be used in trials to make chemo a little easier on patients.