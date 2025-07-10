Elon Musk's xAI unveils Grok 4 and $300 subscription

Grok 4 stands out in reasoning tasks, beating Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and OpenAI 's o3 on Humanity's Last Exam (scoring 25.4% without tools). With extra tools, Grok 4 Heavy jumps even higher to a record-setting score of 44.4%, leaving rivals behind on key benchmarks.

SuperGrok Heavy is the most expensive AI subscription

At $300/month, SuperGrok Heavy is the most expensive major AI subscription right now.

You get early access to powerful features like coding help and video generation, but xAI still has some moderation issues to sort out as it goes up against big names like OpenAI's upcoming GPT-5 and Google's Gemini 3.