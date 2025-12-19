Next Article
Apple's new sharp AI turns 2D pics into 3D scenes in seconds
Technology
Apple just dropped SHARP, an AI model that transforms any single 2D photo into a realistic 3D scene—almost instantly.
Now, you can see an image from different angles and really get a sense of depth.
This move highlights Apple's growing focus on computer vision and AI, especially for future AR and VR tech.
What makes SHARP special?
SHARP builds detailed 3D maps from just one image (usually it takes several), using millions of tiny data points called Gaussians—all on a regular GPU.
It doesn't create fully explorable worlds but does let you shift your viewpoint realistically.
By releasing SHARP's code on GitHub, Apple is inviting developers to experiment, which could mean big upgrades for digital photography, visual effects, and AR experiences.