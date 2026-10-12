Apple's next Apple TV adds built-in microphone and speaker-equipped remote
Technology
Apple's next-generation Apple TV is set to launch with a built-in mic, while the upgraded remote gets a speaker.
That means you'll be able to talk to Siri directly through the Apple TV's built-in microphone (no need for a separate HomePod or shouting across the room).
With these upgrades, your Apple TV could double as a handy little smart home hub.
Apple launch expected October 30 2026
Lost your remote (again)? The new speaker can play sound alerts so you can find it fast.
Under the hood, the upgraded A19 chip should power Siri AI.
Expect the new Apple TV (and a fresh HomePod Mini) to drop on October 30, 2026.
Looks like Apple's making it even easier to run your smart home from the couch!