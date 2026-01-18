Apple's next-gen MacBook Pro gets early OLED boost from Samsung

The fresh OLED tech is brighter, more efficient, and should last longer than conventional single-stack OLED panels. Built using bigger glass sheets (think: less waste, lower costs), it's the same kind of display you'll find on the latest iPad Pro.

Big design changes coming

Apple isn't just swapping screens—the next MacBook Pros will be thinner, may have a touchscreen option (OCTA tech), and feature a hole-punch FaceTime camera instead of that old notch.

No interim update in early 2026 is reported; fancier OLED MacBook Pros are expected in late 2026 or early 2027.