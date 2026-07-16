Apple's OLED iPad mini launching October 2026, report says pricier
Technology
Apple is gearing up to launch an OLED iPad mini in October 2026, the first big update since its 2021 redesign.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the new model has been in the works for a while and will likely cost more than before.
Apple hikes prices citing RAM shortage
Apple just bumped up prices across its lineup, with the current iPad mini going up by $100.
CEO Tim Cook explained it's due to an ongoing RAM shortage that might stick around for years.
Looking ahead, expect processor upgrades for the base iPad in early 2027, an eventual OLED refresh for the iPad Air, and new versions of the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil next spring.