Apple's online store now offers MacBooks like iPhones
Technology
Apple just overhauled its online store to make picking out a MacBook much less overwhelming.
Now, you start with a base model and customize things like color, processor, and power step by step—no more scrolling through endless options all at once.
It's the same smooth setup you get when buying an iPhone or iPad.
Prices update instantly
As you build your MacBook, prices update instantly so there are no surprises.
At checkout, you'll see delivery or pick-up estimates right away.
The site also suggests accessories and software bundles (think: Final Cut Pro or Logic Pro) that actually fit your setup.
And if you want advice, Apple's "Shop with a Specialist over Video" lets you chat one-on-one with an expert for help.