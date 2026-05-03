April crypto hacks steal $651 million, sparking blockchain safety concerns
Technology
April 2026 saw crypto hackers steal $651 million across 29 attacks, the biggest monthly loss since March 2022 (not counting last year's Bybit hack).
These huge breaches have left people questioning how safe blockchain really is, especially as traditional finance folks watch closely.
Drift scheme traced to North Korea
A whopping $579 million was lost in just two hacks (Drift and Kelp DAO), with the Drift attack traced back to a six-month scheme by North Korean hackers.
TRM Labs said North Korea is behind most of this year's stolen crypto.
Ongoing security gaps in DeFi protocols are making things worse, and even big banks like JPMorgan say these issues are holding back wider adoption.