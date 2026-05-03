April crypto hacks steal $651 million, sparking blockchain safety concerns

Drift scheme traced to North Korea

A whopping $579 million was lost in just two hacks (Drift and Kelp DAO), with the Drift attack traced back to a six-month scheme by North Korean hackers.

TRM Labs said North Korea is behind most of this year's stolen crypto.

Ongoing security gaps in DeFi protocols are making things worse, and even big banks like JPMorgan say these issues are holding back wider adoption.